{{featured_button_text}}

DENMARK -- Funeral services for Mrs. Kathleen Lebby Faust

and her son, Harold E. Faust Sr. will be Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, 12:00 noon at the Franklin United Methodist Church in Denmark with burial to follow. Public viewing Friday night 6-8:00 p.m. at the church. They will be placed in the church 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning until the hour of service.

Lebby Funeral Home of Denmark in charge of arrangements,

To plant a tree in memory of Kathleen Faust as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments