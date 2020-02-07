DENMARK -- Funeral services for Mrs. Kathleen Lebby Faust
and her son, Harold E. Faust Sr. will be Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, 12:00 noon at the Franklin United Methodist Church in Denmark with burial to follow. Public viewing Friday night 6-8:00 p.m. at the church. They will be placed in the church 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning until the hour of service.
Lebby Funeral Home of Denmark in charge of arrangements,
