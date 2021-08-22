Kathleen 'Kathy' Thompson Beeks -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Kathleen “Kathy” Thompson Beeks passed away on Aug. 19, 2021, from health complications.

Kathy was born on Oct. 1, 1953, to Robert and Mary Emma Eaddy Thompson of Branchville.

She was a 1971 graduate of Branchville High School and a 1973 graduate of Lander University, where she earned her Nursing Degree. She was a devoted home health care nurse for over 35 years.

Kathy is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 45 years, Billy Beeks; son, Ethan (Courtney) Beeks; daughter, Julie Beeks (Johnny Stewart); grandsons, Carter Beeks and Ayden Beeks; sister, Sharon (Nick) Pinckney; sister-in-law, Roxanne (Butch) Johnson; numerous nieces and nephews; and her favorite bulldog, Nugget Beeks.

Kathy was a member of Prospect Southern Methodist Church, where she played piano for many years. She loved her Clemson Tigers, Cattle Creek Camp meeting, and being surrounded by her family and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday Aug. 23, at Thompson Cemetery in Dorange.

Donations made in her name can be sent to Prospect Southern Methodist Church.

