Katherine ‘Kay’ Aileen O'Keefe Estes Hughes -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Katherine “Kay” Aileen O'Keefe Estes Hughes, 105, died in her sleep, the evening of July 22-23, 2020. She was the wife of the late James Horace Estes and the late T.B. Hughes.
A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, July 25, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Katherine was born in Oswego, N.Y., but moved to Niagara Falls at an early age due to the death of her mother. She continued to live in Niagara Falls until she married James Horace Estes. She worked at Smith Corona Marchant until she retired at the age of 71 years old. She also worked at. S.C. Cotton Mills and J.C. Penney. Katherine was very involved in the DOES organization of the Elk's Club. She was named DOE of the Year 1980. She also became involved with Cooperative Church Ministries of Orangeburg, where she was an active volunteer
She is survived by her son, Lonnie (Deborah) Estes of Fayetteville, Ark.; a daughter, Lyn Estes Dukes, who lived with Katherine for about 18 years, and son, Thomas (Dea) Estes of Rock Hill. Kelly, (Nancy) Hughes and Beaty were stepchildren and enjoyed being part of the family. She had four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and a number of nephews and nieces to remember her memory.
Thanks to the Hospice Department of Grove Park Pharmacy and Jan Mack Smith, who cared for her for nearly two years.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
