Katherine B. Porter -- Springfield

SPRINGFIELD – Mrs. Katherine B. Porter, 71, of 3239 Ninety-Six Road, Neeses, and formerly of 105 Capri St., Springfield, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

A public viewing will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 27, at Fulmer's Funeral Home, Springfield. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, at Fulmer's Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Springfield, with Elder David Bryant officiating.

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the family asks that you please wear a mask when visiting the home. Friends may call at the home of her sister-in-law, Mary Robinson, 3239 Ninety-Six Road, Neeses, and at the funeral home.

