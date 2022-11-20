'Katharyn "Kathy' Hewitt Reynolds -- Charleston

CHARLESTON — Katharyn “Kathy” Hewitt Reynolds, 55, of Charleston, formerly of Orangeburg, passed away on Nov. 9, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at the Church of the Redeemer with the Very Reverend John B. Burwell officiating. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery, Orangeburg.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home.

Kathy was born in Charleston, a daughter of Ronnie K. Hewitt and Mary Katharyn Scoville Oliver, and moved to Orangeburg when she was 5 years old. Kathy was the first grandchild and was doted upon by her grandparents, aunts and uncles. She attended Wade Hampton Academy and graduated from Willington Academy in 1985. After high school, Kathy moved to Charleston, attended the College of Charleston and finished her education at Orangeburg Calhoun Technical College where she earned an ADN and became an RN, a true calling for her. As an RN, she worked for home health, hospice, and at the Regional Medical Center. She was loved by her patients and gave invaluable care and support to new mothers while working in the baby nursery.

Kathy married in 1992 and had three sons, Will, Scoville and John Henry Reynolds between 1996-2000. Kathy was so proud of her sons and often referred to them as “Those Reynolds Boys.” Over the years, Kathy attended countless ball games and was instrumental in supporting all of their accomplishments. Kathy loved her family, friends, had an infectious personality and never met a stranger. She loved sailing, music, cooking and helping anyone in need. She was especially fond of her dogs she had throughout the years. She was known to “fix plates” for special friends or those who were sick. She loved to call family and friends and reminisce about the “good ole days”. She made an impression on all those who knew her and will truly be missed by her family and friends. She was a member of the Church of the Redeemer.

Survivors include her parents, Ronnie K. Hewitt (Elaine) and Mary Katharyn Scoville Oliver; three sons, William Larry Reynolds III (Jaime), Scoville Hewitt Reynolds and John Henry Reynolds; and one sister, Allison Hewitt Strider (Clay).

Memorials may be sent to the Church of the Redeemer, 1606 Russell St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

