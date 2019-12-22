{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Kassandra Pough, 49, of 1714 Fred St., Orangeburg, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Providence Hospital, Columbia.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may call at the residence of her aunt, Vivian Busby, 500 Cedar Lane, Orangeburg, from 4 to daily or Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory of Orangeburg.

