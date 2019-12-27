{{featured_button_text}}
Kassandra Pough

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Kassandra Pough, 49, of 1714 Fred St., Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park. Bishop Samuel Hughes is officiating.

Ms. Pough passed away on Saturday, Dec. 21, at Providence Hospital, Columbia.

Visitation will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27.

Family and friends may call at the residence of her aunt, Vivian Busby, 500 Cedar Lane, Orangeburg from 4 to 8 p.m. daily or Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory of Orangeburg.

