Karl Otto Davis Sr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Karl Otto Davis Sr., 63, of Orangeburg, passed away Jan. 6, 2021.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at Prospect Southern Methodist Church.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Bill Yarborough, Kenny Mack, Mac Stillinger, Robert Davis, Rett Davis, Tripp Hickson, Korey Davis, Kaleb Davis and Freddie Lee. Honorary pallbearers will be members of Jamison Volunteer Fire Department and employees of Palmetto Sitework Services.

CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.

Karl was born in Orangeburg, to Walter Kenneth Davis Jr. and Christa Schaudt Davis. He was a lifelong mechanic and was the equipment manager at Palmetto Sitework Services. He was captain of the Jamison Volunteer Fire Department, where he served for over 43 years. Karl was a member of Prospect Southern Methodist Church. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and will be missed by all.