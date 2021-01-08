Karl Otto Davis Sr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Karl Otto Davis Sr., 63, of Orangeburg, passed away Jan. 6, 2021.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Prospect Southern Methodist Church. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.
Memorials may be made to Jamison Volunteer Fire Department, 3791 Belleville Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118 or Prospect Southern Methodist Church, 585 Waterspring Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.