Karl Otto Davis Sr. -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Karl Otto Davis Sr., 63, of Orangeburg, passed away Jan. 6, 2021.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Prospect Southern Methodist Church. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.

Memorials may be made to Jamison Volunteer Fire Department, 3791 Belleville Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118 or Prospect Southern Methodist Church, 585 Waterspring Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.

