Karl Myron Williams -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Karl Myron Williams was born to the late Howard and Barbara Williams on Aug. 5, 1971.

At a very early age, his parents introduced him to the Lord, and he became affiliated with Nazareth Methodist Church now named North Orangeburg United Methodist Church.

Karl was educated in the public Orangeburg school system and graduated in 1989 from Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School. He then obtained his bachelor's degree and recently his master's degree in curriculum and instruction so he could continue to educate the children who adored and looked up to him.

He was employed at Brookdale Elementary School and the former Brookdale Middle School. He also served as a coach in the school district. Karl had a young, vibrant spirit as it always served him in his love for connecting to and teaching young people.

Along with being a coach to many, he was a fan of his beloved Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Eagles and the Philadelphia 76ers. Karl enjoyed Big East Basketball as a fan of the Georgetown Hoyas and supported his alma mater, Claflin University.