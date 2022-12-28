Karissa Price -- Gastonia, N.C.

GASTONIA, N.C. -- Funeral services for Ms. Karissa Price, 43, of Gastonia, N.C., and formerly of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with a private interment to follow. The Rev. John Wolfe is officiating.

Ms. Price departed this life Thursday, Dec. 22, in Gastonia.

Visitation will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Condolences may be expressed via telephone to her mother, Mrs. Ruth Price, at 803-347-4690; her sister, Kali Price-Billups, at 803-707-9640; her sister, Julia Price, at 803-413-6283; or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg, SC.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and wear a mask.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.