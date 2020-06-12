Karine Tyler Peeples -- Blackville

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLACKVILLE -- Mrs. Karine Tyler Peeples, 70, of Blackville, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the Aiken Regional Medical Center in Aiken.

Funeral plans will be announced by W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence and at 478 Tyler Road, Neeses.

Friends may also call at the funeral home.

