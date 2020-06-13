Karine Tyler Peeples -- Blackville
BLACKVILLE -- The graveside service for Mrs. Karine Tyler Peeples, 70, of Blackville will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Bushy Pond Baptist Church Cemetery in Norway.

Mrs. Peeples passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the Aiken Regional Medical Center in Aiken.

Friends may visit at the residence and at 478 Tyler Road, Neeses

Friends may also call at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

