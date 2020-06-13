Karine Tyler Peeples -- Blackville

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLACKVILLE -- The graveside service for Mrs. Karine Tyler Peeples, 70, of Blackville will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Bushy Pond Baptist Church Cemetery in Norway.

Mrs. Peeples passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the Aiken Regional Medical Center in Aiken.

Friends may visit at the residence and at 478 Tyler Road, Neeses

Friends may also call at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

To plant a tree in memory of Karine Peeples as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.