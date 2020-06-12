Karine Tyler Peeples -- Blackville

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLACKVILLE -- The graveside service for Mrs. Karine Tyler Peeples, 70, of Blackville will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Bushy Pond Baptist Church Cemetery in Norway.

Mrs. Peeples passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at the Aiken Regional Medical Center in Aiken, SC.

Viewing will be from 12 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 12, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence and at 478 Tyler Road, Neeses, SC.

Friends may also call at the W.B. Crumel Funeral home of North.

