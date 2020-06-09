Karine Tyler Peeples -- Blackville
Karine Tyler Peeples -- Blackville

BLACKVILLE -- Mrs. Karine Tyler Peeples, 70, of Blackville, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Aiken Regional Medical Center, Aiken.

Funeral plans will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence and at 478 Tyler Road, Neeses.

Friends may also call at the funeral home.

