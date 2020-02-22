Karen Teeslink -- Eutawville
EUTAWVILLE -- Karen K. Teeslink, 78, entered into eternal rest on Feb. 18, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. at VFW Post 10980 on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Karen was born in South Dakota to the late Arnold and Eloise Kerber Lukes. She was predeceased by her husband, George Teeslink, a daughter, LeAnn Shown and grandson, Jeral Shown.

Karen enjoyed playing cards, dice, traveling with friends and living life to the fullest. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary in Eutawville.

Survivors include her daughters, DeVee Teeslink, Tammy Almeida; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; five siblings;and four-legged companions, Princess and Little Bit "Devil Dog". Arrangements have been entrusted to Avinger Funeral Home,www.avingerfh.com

