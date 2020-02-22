Karen Teeslink -- Eutawville

EUTAWVILLE -- Karen K. Teeslink, 78, entered into eternal rest on Feb. 18, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. at VFW Post 10980 on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Karen was born in South Dakota to the late Arnold and Eloise Kerber Lukes. She was predeceased by her husband, George Teeslink, a daughter, LeAnn Shown and grandson, Jeral Shown.
You have free articles remaining.
Karen enjoyed playing cards, dice, traveling with friends and living life to the fullest. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary in Eutawville.
Survivors include her daughters, DeVee Teeslink, Tammy Almeida; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; five siblings;and four-legged companions, Princess and Little Bit "Devil Dog". Arrangements have been entrusted to Avinger Funeral Home,www.avingerfh.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.