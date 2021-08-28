Karen Miles -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Karen Miles, 52, of Orangeburg, passed away on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends and family may visit the residence, 364 Woodbine Drive, Orangeburg. Condolences may also be expressed via telephone to her son, Brian Walker at 803-596-3132, and daughter, Corrine Aparicio at 803-662-2874, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.