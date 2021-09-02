Karen Miles -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Karen Miles, 52, of Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in the Simmons Funeral Home chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. Bishop Samuel Hughes is officiating.
Ms. Miles passed away Friday, Aug. 27, at her residence.
Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at the funeral home.
Friends and family may visit the residence. Condolences may also be expressed via telephone to her son, Brian Walker, at 803-596-3132, and daughter, Corrine Aparicio, at 803-662-2874, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.
Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.
