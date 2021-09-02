 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Karen Miles -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Karen Miles -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Karen Miles

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Karen Miles, 52, of Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in the Simmons Funeral Home chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. Bishop Samuel Hughes is officiating.

Ms. Miles passed away Friday, Aug. 27, at her residence.

Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at the funeral home.

Friends and family may visit the residence. Condolences may also be expressed via telephone to her son, Brian Walker, at 803-596-3132, and daughter, Corrine Aparicio, at 803-662-2874, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News