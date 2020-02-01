{{featured_button_text}}

CAMERON -- Karen Kelly Protts, 67, of Cameron, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. She was the wife of Ronald Lee Protts.

Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at Four Holes Baptist Church Cemetery, with Dr. Greg Butler officiating.

Karen was born in Newberry, to Agnes Corley Kelly and the late James Robert Kelly. She graduated from Winthrop College. Karen retired as a school teacher from Whittaker Elementary with Orangeburg School District 5. She attended Four Holes Baptist Church. Karen loved her family and dedicated herself to her children and grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband and mother; two daughters, Kelly Hungerpiller (Tripp) and Leah P. Bernardo (Robbie); six grandchildren, Roy, Davis and Amelia Hungerpiller, Kaleb, Gabriel and Elizabeth Bernardo; and a sister, Janet Chapman (Ronnie) and their children and grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Four Holes Baptist Church, 1622 Four Holes Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.

