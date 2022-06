ORANGEBURG -- Karen "Kay" Moody Shuler, 65, of Orangeburg, passed away June 16, 2022. She was the wife of Henry Bernard "Bernie" Shuler.

A memorial service will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ and Latter-day Saints, 2740 Broughton St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Further details and online condolences are available at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.com/Dukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868