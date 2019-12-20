{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Karen Dantzler Carlisle, 50 years of age, passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.

Karen was born March 12, 1969, to Andrew and Doris Dantzler. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and soon-to-be grandmother. Karen loved animals, crafts, sewing and caring for others.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Bethel United Methodist Church, 4307 Charleston Highway, Orangeburg; the family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m.

Karen is survived by her father, Andrew D. Dantzler; a brother, Andrew “Dave” Dantzler; a daughter, Ashley Anna Hildebrand; her unborn granddaughter, Ellison Kay Wilcox; her dog Newt; and many other friends and family members. She was preceded in death by her mother, Doris Shuler Dantzler, and husband, Nathan Dean Carlisle.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Orangeburg SPCA or to Ott Funeral Home, P.O. Box 96, Branchville, SC 29432.

Online condolences can be made at www.ottfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Karen Carlisle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments