Karen Canty Watson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Karen Canty Watson, 59, of Orangeburg, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

The family will not receive friends at the residence.

Her husband, Mr. Johnnie Watson Jr., may be reached at 803-290-1900, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

