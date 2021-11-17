Karen Canty Watson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Private funeral services for Mrs. Karen Canty Watson, 59, of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in the Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Larry McCutheon officiating.

Mrs. Watson passed away Thursday, Nov. 11, in Orangeburg.

There will not be a public viewing.

The family will not receive friends at the residence.

Her husband, Mr. Johnnie Watson Jr., may be reached at 803-290-1900 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.