Karen Bedenbaugh Kinsey -- Orangeburg

Karen was born in Orangeburg to the late Gerald and Effie Bedenbaugh. She graduated from Wade Hampton Academy in 1972 and obtained her laboratory training from Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College in 1974. She then joined the Regional Medical Center, where she worked for over 30 years. Karen also worked for various other health facilities, serving many patients in Orangeburg and surrounding communities. Karen was a member of Northside Baptist Church. She will be remembered as a loving and caring friend to many and never met a stranger.