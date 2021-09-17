Kalindi Singh -- Orangeburg

Kalindi was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and a friend to many. She was well-known for her generosity and dedication. She never hesitated to help her loved ones close and far. Kalindi lived life through simple pleasures: chatting with friends and family, spending time with her grandchildren, and caring for her husband. She taught us that the key to living a full life is not in focusing on the past or fretting over the future, but to cherish the present like the gift it is.