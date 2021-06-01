 Skip to main content
Kalieah M. Green -- Orangeburg
Kalieah M. Green -- Orangeburg

Kalieah M. Green

ORANGEBURG -- It is with deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of Miss Kalieah M. Green.

Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in the Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home chapel.

Public viewing will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, at Leevy's Funeral Home.

Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home has been entrusted with the services.

