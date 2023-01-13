 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kai'Bienn La'Juan Bookhart -- Santee

Kai'Bienn La'Juan Bookhart

SANTEE — Funeral services for Mr. Kai’Bienn La’Juan Bookhart, 16, of Santee, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Saluda Baptist Church, 1485 Felderville Road, Elloree, with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The Rev. Wallace Fuller is officiating.

Mr. Bookhart passed away Saturday, Jan. 7, in Santee.

Visitation will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee, SC, 8824 Old #6 Highway.

Family and friends may visit 824 Antioch Road, Santee, or call Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

