Kai Alexander Bynes -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services Mr. Kai Alexander Bynes, 25, of 1032 Eutaw St., will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in the Simmons Funeral Home chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. James L. Rowson is officiating.

Mr. Bynes passed away Monday, Aug. 30, at his residence.

Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence of his grandmother, Connie Peters, 1032 Eutaw St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

