Kaedyn Brielle Haynes -- Cameron

CAMERON -- Graveside services for Miss Kaedyn Brielle Haynes, 4, of Cameron, will be held at noon Saturday,
April 11, 2020, at Brown Chapel AME Church Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. Harold O. Wilson, the pastor, officiating.
As we adhere to COVID-19 precautions, the graveside services will allow for no more than 10 immediate family members.
There will be no public viewing at the funeral home; however, please feel free to express online condolences to the
family at info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.
Friends may call at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.
