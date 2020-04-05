Kaedyn Brielle Haynes -- Cameron
Kaedyn Brielle Haynes -- Cameron

CAMERON -- Little Miss Kaedyn Brielle Haynes, 4, of Cameron, passed away on Thursday April 2, 2020 at MUSC, Charleston.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree. Online condolences

may be sent to info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

