Kaedyn Brielle Haynes -- Cameron

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CAMERON -- Little Miss Kaedyn Brielle Haynes, 4, of Cameron, passed away on Thursday April 2, 2020 at MUSC, Charleston.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree. Online condolences

may be sent to info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Kaedyn Haynes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.