Kaecee Nicole Nettles -- Augusta, Ga.

Kaecee was born in Opelika, Alabama, to Jeff and Melissa Nettles on Sept. 26, 1996. She was graduating in the spring with honors with a bachelor's degree in nursing. She was a beloved coworker at Augusta University Hospital, working in the trauma unit and SCIU. Family, including her many animals, were extremely important to her. She was a devoted aunt, sister and friend. To know her was to love her. Her beautiful soul will be truly missed but NEVER forgotten!