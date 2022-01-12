Kackawanna ‘Nita’ G. Hughes -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Kackawanna “Nita” G. Hughes, 77, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

Mrs. Nita was born on Dec. 28, 1944, in Charlotte, N.C, the daughter of the late James and Bonnie McLaughlin. Mrs. Nita enjoying going to the mountains with her husband Sam, reading, and gardening. She also enjoyed feeding hummingbirds, taking care of her chickens, and just relaxing at home. Her passion was cooking and hosting. Her extended family would come for a big reunion every Thanksgiving.

Survivors include her husband of 38 years, Henry “Sam” Hughes Jr.; children, Kenneth Hartis, Tara Crider (Lanny), Heather Lail (Corey Drake), Pei Pei Rossewey (Thomas) and Michael Hughes (Dana); grandchildren, Josh Hutto, Dalton Hughes, Aubree Butler, Tori Crider and Samantha Hughes; great-grandchildren, Hannah Hughes and Bryer Strickland; sister, Frances Beacham; brothers, Brice McLaughlin (Dena) and John McLaughlin (Ann); a number of nieces and nephews; and her fur babies, Cash and Sugar.

Friends may call the residence of Mr. Sam Hughes.

Memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.