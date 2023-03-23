ORANGEBURG - Little Miss Ka'Nae M. Folk passed away on March 16, 2023.
Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 24, 2023, at Church of the Living God, followed by burial at Andrew Chapel Baptist Church. Viewing will be held Thursday, March 23, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.
Friends may call at the residence of her aunt, Jannie Pearson-Stanback 160 Sweet Maple Drive, Orangeburg, SC, 29118, and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will receive limited guest due to COVID-19.