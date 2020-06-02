K. Darlene Vaughn Smith -- Orangeburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ORANGEBURG -- K. Darlene Vaughn Smith, 80, of Orangeburg, passed away June 1, 2020. She was the wife of Herman Clyde Smith.

Darlene was born in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of the late Wiley Vermont Vaughn and Bessie Juanita Orr. She graduated from Warrenton High School and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and St. Andrews United Methodist Church. She was the former owner of Mister O's Bakery. Darlene was a very talented cake decorator and loved gardening.

Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Herman; her daughter, Elizabeth “Beth” Smith Draco of Hixson, Tennessee; her son, James Andrew “Jammie” Smith of Orangeburg; her sister, Roxana L. Brueseke, of Owensville, Missouri; three grandchildren, Alexandria N. Strider, Caszandra G. Strider and Lilith V. Strider; and a great-grand, Aubree N. Strider.

The family requests that memorials be made to a charity of one's choice.

No services will be held at this time.

