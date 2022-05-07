 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jymmye Ann Tyler James -- Norway

NORWAY -- Mrs. Jymmye Ann Tyler James, 68, of 167 Norfield Drive, Norway, transitioned to her heavenly home on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at MUSC Hospital in Charleston.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, at Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Norway. Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 6, at Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Neeses.

Family will receive friends at the residence.

Please adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines when visiting.

Online condolences can be made at www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.

