Jymmye Ann Tyler James -- Norway

NORWAY -- Mrs. Jymmye Ann Tyler James, 68, of 167 Norfield Drive, Norway, transitioned to her heavenly home Sunday, May 1, 2022, at MUSC Hospital in Charleston.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Norway.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 6, at Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Neeses.

Family will receive friends at the residence. Please adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines when visiting.

