Jymarr Nehemiah Williams -- Santee

SANTEE -- Funeral services for Mr. Jymarr Nehemiah Williams, 31, of 121 Joel Drive, Santee, will be held at noon Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee Chapel, 8824 Old #6 Highway, Santee, with interment to follow in Chapel Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Dr. D.L. Grant is officiating.

Mr. Williams passed away on Sunday, May 1, in Riverdale, Ga.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 18.

Family and friends may call at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee, 8824 Old #6 Highway, Santee.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions

