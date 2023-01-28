Juwan Xavier Johnson -- North

NORTH -- The funeral service for Mr. Juwan Xavier Johnson, 21, of North, will be held at noon on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at St. John Church of God, 510 Iva Road, North. Burial will follow in Boltin Avenue Church of God Cemetery in North.

Mr. Johnson passed away Saturday, Jan. 21.

The viewing will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence of his grandmother, Christine Jones, 148 Lemuel Place, North.

Friends may also call the funeral home