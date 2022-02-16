Justine ‘Tina’ Johnson -- Eutawville

EUTAWVILLE -- Justine "Tina" Johnson, 70, of Eutawville, passed away Feb. 12, 2022, in Rowesville with her daughters by her side.
Tina was born Dec. 16, 1951, in Cross to the late Stephen and Jestine Adkins. She spent many years working at Bell's, Chef's Choice and Alpine. She had a deep love for her husband, her daughters and her grandsons. She had many "extra" children that called her Mom or Nana because if any of us brought friends home, they became her family too.
Tina is survived by her husband, Ronald Johnson of Eutawville; her daughters, Janet Felkel of Rowesville and Ashley Williams of Summerville; five grandsons, Lewis "Trey" Weatherford, Stephen "Tyler" Weatherford, Jonathon "Thomas" Weatherford, Ethan Jackson and Tristan Biering.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Holly Hill Pentecostal Holiness Church, 722 Catamount Road, Holly Hill.