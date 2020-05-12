Justin McCaskill -- North
Justin McCaskill -- North

NORTH -- Mr. Justin McCaskill, 36, of North, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020.

friends may contact his sister, Melissa Hornsby, and his niece, Romona Hornsby.

