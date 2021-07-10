 Skip to main content
Jursher 'Tommie' Brabham -- Bamberg
Jursher (Tommie) Brabham

EHRHARDT -- Jursher "Tommie" Brabham, 92, of 388 Baucham Road, died Sunday, July 4, 2021, at her residence,

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 11, 2021, in the Bamberg Memory Gardens, Bamberg.

The Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday in the chapel, and from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Light of the World Baptist Church, Bamberg.

The family and the funeral home have asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed. A face mask must be worn while attending all services.

