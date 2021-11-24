 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Junette Harmon Bryant -- Santee

  • 0

SANTEE -- Junette Harmon Bryant, 57, of Santee, received her wings on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center surrounded by family.

Mrs. Bryant is survived by her loving husband, Jerome Bryant; daughters, Donesha and Latefa Harmon; grandchildren, Jamari Harmon and Omarii Francis; two siblings, Mary E. Williams and Jeffery Harmon; and a host of other family and friends.

The family will be receiving visitors only on Friday, Nov. 26, at 131 Nacoma Court, Vance, SC 29163.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Grace Funeral Services, LLC, 8827 Old State Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059 (803 496-5539).

May The Work “WE” Do Speak For Us!

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Fighting gas prices, US to release oil from reserve

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News