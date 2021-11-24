Junette Harmon Bryant -- Santee

SANTEE -- Junette Harmon Bryant, 57, of Santee, received her wings on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center surrounded by family.

Mrs. Bryant is survived by her loving husband, Jerome Bryant; daughters, Donesha and Latefa Harmon; grandchildren, Jamari Harmon and Omarii Francis; two siblings, Mary E. Williams and Jeffery Harmon; and a host of other family and friends.

The family will be receiving visitors only on Friday, Nov. 26, at 131 Nacoma Court, Vance, SC 29163.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Grace Funeral Services, LLC, 8827 Old State Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059 (803 496-5539).

