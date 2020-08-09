June W. Pimm -- Springfield

SPRINGFIELD --June Violet Wannamaker Pimm, 76, of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.
A private family service will be held. Memorial contributions may be given in June's memory to the Orangeburg SPCA, 225 Ruf Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118 or the Riverbanks Zoo, 500 Wildlife Pkwy., Columbia, SC 29210.
Born in Orangeburg County, she was a daughter of the late Jefferson Frederick Wannamaker and Anna Wilma Edwards Wannamaker. She graduated from Appalachian State where she earned her Bachelor's Degree in Education and was working towards her Master's Degree from Clemson University. She previously taught science and was a librarian in Lubbock, Texas. June loved all animals.
Survivors include her sister Billie W. Switzer of Gladstone, Missouri and a niece Gennie Rená Switzer of Marion.
Folk Funeral Home Inc. and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
