June Rice Spires -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Ms. June Rice Spires, 85, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Pruitt Nursing Home, Bamberg.
A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 25, in the Double Branch Baptist Church cemetery, 3567 Neeses Highway, Orangeburg. The Rev. Wayne Ellis will be officiating.
Ms. Spires was born Dec. 1, 1934, in Buchanan County, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late David C. Rice and the late Hettie Stiltner Rice. She worked with various companies in
Orangeburg County before retiring from Husqvarna in 2005. She was a lifelong member of Double Branch Baptist Church and never met a stranger. She was predeceased by three brothers, Wilford Rice, Gennice Rice and Burton Rice; a son, Gene C. Spires; a granddaughter, Hayley Spires; and her former spouse, Quitman Spires.
Survivors include a son, Charles Spires (Lynette) of Chapin; two daughters, Linda Mulhern of Pine Hill community and Elaine McAlhany (Sublet) of Branchville; eight grandchildren, Kerry Jacobik, Tara Shelley, Ryan Mulhern, Telbus McAlhany, Nicole Kilgus, Susanne Toto, Clint Spires and Natalie Spires; 18 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 2090 Executive Hall Road, Ste 130, Charleston, SC 29407; or to Double Branch Baptist Church, 3567 Neeses Highway, Orangeburg, SC 29115.
