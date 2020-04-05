June Lowman Derrick -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG --- June Lowman Derrick, known to many as Mama June, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. She was the wife of the late Charles D. Derrick. June was born in Timmonsville, to the late Norward and Mattie Lowman. She was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Lillian and Bud Moye; a brother, Norward (Buck) Lowman Jr. and son-in-law, Billy Armstrong.
She is survived by her son, Michael L. Derrick of Columbia, and daughters, Ann Roberts (Grady) of Orangeburg, Marian Horton (Art) of Columbia, and Ruthie Armstrong, who was also her caretaker; four grandchildren: Charlene Roberts, Josh Roberts (Catherine), Derrick Owens and Jeb Horton; and four great-grandchildren: Natalie, Ella, Benjamin, and Graham Roberts. Mama June loved her family and friends very much and lived her life to care for them.
June worked a variety of jobs over the years, including for the City of Orangeburg, the Orangeburg County Fair, and Utica Tool Co., before retiring from OCAB at age 80 as an accounting associate. She was a charter member of the Does and served for more than 30 years on the Orangeburg County Board of Disabilities and Special Needs. She was a mother to many and was awarded the Times and Democrat Mother of the Year Award in 2006.
Memorials may be made to the Orangeburg County Disabilities and Special Needs Board, the American Cancer Society, or the charity of your choice.
The family would like to express its thanks to all who called to check in and who prayed for us during her illness. Also, thank you to the staff of Homestead Hospice, especially Joann and Kirstin.
