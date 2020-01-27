ELLOREE -- June Davidine Livingston Shirer, 92, of Elloree, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Calhoun Convalescent Center in St. Matthews after a brief illness.
The memorial service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Jerusalem United Methodist Church of Elloree, with the Rev. Jon Hoin officiating.
Burial will be private at a later date.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. in the church social hall prior to the service.
Mrs. Shirer was born June 7, 1927, in Elloree. She was the daughter of the late David Thomas Livingston and the late Mattie Jane Bookhardt Livingston.
She was employed at the Elloree Medical Center until her retirement. She attended the former Orangeburg Regional Hospital School of Nursing. Mrs. Shirer was a member of Jerusalem United Methodist Church of Elloree and was the widow of Keister Mack Shirer.
She is survived by two sons, Keister Mack Shirer (Marguerite) of North and James David Shirer (Mona) of Gaston; two daughters, Martha Ann Weeks (Perry) of Cameron and Mary Pat Whetsell (Ken) of Bowman; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Jerusalem United Methodist Church or the Trinity Lutheran Church of Elloree Cemetery Fund.
Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree is serving the family.
