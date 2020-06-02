June Elsie Bright Yoakum -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- June Elsie Bright Yoakum, 82, passed peacefully surrounded by her family on May 31, 2020, after an extended illness.
A graveside service will be held at Limestone United Methodist Church, 441 Limestone Road, Orangeburg, on Wednesday, June 3, at 11 a.m. The service will be officiated by the Rev Ryan Tucker.
Pallbearers are Tripp Love, Howie Love, Bryan Love, Joseph Yoakum, Joey Shieder and Charlie Yoakum. CDC guidelines for the COVID virus and social distancing will be observed.
June was born June 23, 1937, to the late Percival and Winifred Bright in Swindon, Wiltshire, England. She was married to the late Technical Sgt. Charles Joseph Yoakum, USAF, the love of her life. She lived her adult life at 188 Wolfton Road in Orangeburg. She worked for Frank Wright and Company for many years and then finished her career retiring from CC McGregor in Orangeburg with over 30 years of service. Her passion and life's works were centered around her children and grandchildren. She never missed a recital, ballgame, school function, pageant or Sunday afternoon movie matinee and followed by a drive and walk-through of the Gardens to feed the turtles and fish. She will be sadly missed by her children, friends, and anyone who came into contact with her. She was a true "love!"
Survivors include her children, Robert P. Yoakum (Susan) of Wolfton, Sheri Y. Barker (Keith) of Elloree, Lucy Y. Love (Howie) of North, and Charles S. Yoakum (Sherron) of Orangeburg; her grandchildren, Tripp Love (Rebecca) of Orangeburg, Joseph P. Yoakum (Stacie) of Wolfton, Bryan Love (Katie) of St. Matthews, Summer Y. Shieder (Joey) of Clemson, Courtney E. Yoakum of Orangeburg, Savannah June Barker of Lexington, and Charles C. Yoakum of Orangeburg; her great-grandchildren, Abigail June Yoakum, Lucy Cooper Love and Ruth Tedder Love; a brother, Clive Bright (Jan) of Swindon, Wiltshire, England; her sisters, Josephine Brown of Swindon, Wiltshire, England, and Dorcas Rochester of Swindon, Wiltshire, England; and a number of nieces and nephews on both sides of the ocean. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Marilyn B. Trussell and Claire Bright.
The family wishes to extend a "special thank you to the greatest care givers: Carolyn, Net, and Nurse Amanda."
Memorials may be made in her name to Limestone United Methodist Church, Cemetery Fund c/o Donny Trussell, 118 Donnetta Drive, Orangeburg, SC 29118.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
