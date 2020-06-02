June Elsie Bright Yoakum -- Orangeburg

June was born June 23, 1937, to the late Percival and Winifred Bright in Swindon, Wiltshire, England. She was married to the late Technical Sgt. Charles Joseph Yoakum, USAF, the love of her life. She lived her adult life at 188 Wolfton Road in Orangeburg. She worked for Frank Wright and Company for many years and then finished her career retiring from CC McGregor in Orangeburg with over 30 years of service. Her passion and life's works were centered around her children and grandchildren. She never missed a recital, ballgame, school function, pageant or Sunday afternoon movie matinee and followed by a drive and walk-through of the Gardens to feed the turtles and fish. She will be sadly missed by her children, friends, and anyone who came into contact with her. She was a true "love!"