July Dingle -- Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL -- Funeral services for July Dingle, 79, of 9137 Old State Road, Holly Hill, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at New Galilee Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 1563 Coach Road, Holly Hill. Burial will follow in Galilee Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to www.shulermarshallfuneralhome.com.

