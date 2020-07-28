Julius Cook Jr. -- Orangeburg
Julius Cook Jr.

ORANGEBURG -- Private funeral services will be held for Mr. Julius Cook Jr., 89, of 406 Living Way Drive, with interment to follow in Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia.

Mr. Cook passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, at the funeral home.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

