Julius C. (Jay) Pearson

Jay was born Sept. 27, 1931, at the Sisters of Mercy Hospital in New Orleans, the son of Julius C. Pearlstine, an attorney, and Hazle Blanche Stevens. He graduated from Alcée Fortier High School in 1947 and attended The Citadel as a member of the class of 1951 but graduated from Tulane University. Commissioned that spring as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force, Jay retired in 1971 as a lieutenant colonel, with service as a navigator in the Korean War and as a crew member of the 86th Bomb Squadron at RAF Station in Sculthorpe, England, where he flew with the only U.S. nuclear bomber unit assigned to NATO. At Rhein Main AFB in Frankfurt, Germany, he joined a transport squadron and flew diplomatic missions throughout Europe, North Africa and the Soviet Union. Returning to the United States in 1963, Jay received the prestigious assignment to the U.S. Air Force Command and Staff College at Montgomery, Alabama, where upon graduation, he was retained on the faculty. Other postings included teaching positions at Virginia Military Institute and Louisiana State University. He held a master's degree in public administration from George Washington University. Upon retirement from active duty in 1971, Jay spent nine years as director of the Orangeburg District 5 AFJROTC at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, earning national recognition three times as instructor of the year.